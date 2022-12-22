Mampintsha recently suffered a stroke just after a performance, his record label said.

Mampintsha’s label, Afrotainment, owned by producer and artist DJ Tira, said this in a statement published on the Big Nuz social media pages.

This statement serves as a notification to the Public, Media, Promoters, and Big Nuz fans about businessman and artist Mandla Maphumulo.

The star, as he is affectionately known as Mampintsha, from multi-award-winning group Big Nuz, suffered a minor stroke a week ago upon his return from a performance with Big Nuz. He is currently in hospital receiving medical attention and is under doctors’ observation.

The family asks that the public and media respect their privacy during this difficult time.

We ask that you keep him in your prayers. Afrotainment wishes him a speedy recovery, and we cannot wait for him to rock the stages again.”

Mampintsha was initially admitted to King Edward Hospital in Durban before moving to Durcoc Hospital.

Mampintsha’s sister Pinky Gumede told Daily Sun they got a call to rush to his house last week.

“On Saturday, 17 December, we received a phone call informing us to rush to his house.

When we arrived there, he looked very sick. His speech was already affected.

He told us that he consulted with isangoma and was told he needed to do (amagobongo) traditional ceremony.

“He asked us to buy a goat and get impepho so he could perform the ritual. We went back home and did exactly that.

But he never arrived. Instead, he phoned and told us to perform the ritual without him. We were surprised by this, but couldn’t do anything.

As a result, we slaughtered the goat and ate it. But we didn’t burn impepho.

Days later, we learnt that he suffered a stroke and that he was admitted to hospital. Again we contacted Babes and her family, but we were told not to worry about him because everything was fine.

We know he’s very sick, but we’re being sidelined again, and there’s nothing we can do. We are worried and are scared something bad might happen to him.”