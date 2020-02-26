Malawi Parliament Monday agreed that the country’s fresh presidential poll should be held on May 19 this year following the constitutional court’s February 3 nullification of the May 2019 presidential poll.

Following the order, Parliament has also passed the bill to amend the Parliamentary and Presidential Elections Act (PPEA) to have the next general elections on the third Tuesday of 2025.

This time all political parties represented in the house(including opposition formations) will participate in the nomination of the Malawi Electoral Commission(MEC)commissioners.

