The Malawi Defence Forces select soccer team has lifted this year’s Zimbabwe Defence Forces trophy after beating the host by a goal to nil.

The tournament is played every year by players selected from the uniformed forces to celebrate the Zimbabwe Defence Forces Day.

The Zimbabwean team was made up of players drawn from several teams under the ambit of the ZDF including Black Rhinos, Chapungu, Cranborne Bullets, Buffaloes and Tongogara.

On the other hand, Malawi Defence Forces select drew its players from four military teams Kamuzu Barracks, Mafco, Red Lions and Moyale Barracks.

Apparently, this is the first time for the trophy to be won by a visiting team.

Meanwhile, last year the Zimbabwe Defence Forces select won the trophy after beating the Botswana Defence Forces select, and in this cace it is not clear if Malawi will be invited next year to defend the trophy.

Previously, the trophy was played for, by local military teams, like Black Rhinos a team from the Zimbabwe National Army (ground force), and Chapungu a team from the Airforce of Zimbabwe.

ZDF Select Squad:

Lenon Gonese, Tatenda Mchisa, Collin Kwaramba, Charles Matinenga, Gracious Mleya, Charles Matinenga, Leeroy Benard, Cliff Gwaze, Rodrick Mhlanga, Patricia Kumboda, Charles Mativenga, Vincent Mhandu, Brian Makanyadze, Kudakwashe Nyakudanga, Rushmore Makoni, Moreblessing Mushangwe, Lenon Musiyakureva, Clide Chandisaita.

