There was commotion at this year’s Heroes Day Commemoration as guests attending the 2023 Heroes Day Commemoration in the Midlands Capital of Zimbabwe, Gweru were left in the open after a strong wind.

The strong winds stroke at the time when President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa’s Heroes Day speech was being read.

Effort by uniformed forces and guests to save the situation did not yield much, however they managed to grab onto the tent to prevent it from being carried away.

It is a norm that when the President is giving an important national event speech like Independence, Defence Forces or Heros’ Day speech, Provincial Ministers preside over local celebrations where they read the President’s speech.

