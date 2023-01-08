Master KG announces break up with girlfriend Makhadzi

The news of the two artists’ break up came to light after Master KG wrote on social media that he is no longer in a relationship with the vivacious singer.

Master KG announced that he is no longer in an item with Makhadzi. He however stated that he will continue to work with her after their break-up.

“it is sad to say this but me and my queen makhazi we no longer in a relationship but we continue working together to entertain our lovely fans going forward. thank you,” Master KG wrote.

It is the second time that Makhadzi has been given the boot by the Jerusalema star.

In 2020 the Jerusalema hitmaker announced on his social media page saying:

“ I never wanted to say this but I had to. Me And Makhadzi Parted Ways Months Ago..To Focus On Our Careers..We are Still Young And we Still Need To Achieve Big Things..Hope Everyone Understand And Respect That..I’m no longer gonna answer Anything related To this Thanks.i m happy that we will still give you guys music together,” he said.

They later reconciled.

At the time of writing, Makhadzi, appears not to take the announcement lightly after she went on to say the two are still in love and Master KG’s announcement was a small typing error. However, Master KG has not corrected his post who appears to show that he has now moved on.