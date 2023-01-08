LATEST: Pastor Jay Israel dies after suffering stroke?

SOUTH AFRICA: Zimbabwean prophet Jay Israel is reportedly dead.

At the time of writing, there is a lot of rumours circulating about the prophet’s death though no-one has come out to officially explain what happened to the preacher.

Journalist Solomon Izang Ashoms also wrote on social media to confirm Jay Israel’s death;

Jay Israel has died…The sad end of a charlatan on the fast lane. Condolences to his family especially his mother.

Another message put on social media reads:

“ATTENTION ALL – GOD IS LOVE Let us continue praying for the man of God – Jay Israel Senior. Whether the circulating news is true or false, Where is the love of God to all those Rejoicing over the unconfirmed news?

Where is the love of God to all those declaring calamity over the man of God Jay Israel Snr that he will die in hospital? WHERE IS THE LOVE OF GOD? Let us please respect the privacy of the man of God and his family during these trying times GOD IS LOVE ,” reads the statement.

Is J Israel Senior Dead?

According to Jozi Trends, Jay Israel has been unwell and hospitalised after suffering stroke in December 2022. They posted the message below:

BREAKING NEWS circulating on social media is the sad news of the passing on of Pastor Jay Israel Dube. News of his passing were broken by Uncle Solomon via youtube, he says he confirmed with Jay Israel’s sister who asked for privacy in the audio we heard. People have known that he was stricken by stroke in December as per attached post which dated 30. 12.22. He was at Umhlanga Hospital. May his soul rest in peace.