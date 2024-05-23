The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) governor John Mushayavanhu has implored the transacting public and corporates to withdraw Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) coins to enhance change convenience.

He says RBZ recognizes the breakdown in cash transmission mechanisms, with ZiG notes & coins accessible primarily through bank channels, the unbanked, especially those in informal sectors, face challenges.

In a statement, Mushayavanhu encouraged businesses and individuals to withdraw cash at the bank hence enabling wider availability of ZiG to unbanked demographic.

His comments comes at the time the transacting public have been facing challenges of change.

In some instances members of the public are forced to buy things like sweets, snacks in place of change.

Zwnews