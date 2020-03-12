Controversial Harare based Comedienne Felistas Edwards popularly known as Mai Titi has been dumped by her Ben 10 boyfriend Zizoe.

Mai Titi claimed that another lady had staked her claim on Zizoe insinuating that they were in relationship before Mai Titi came along.

The lady is said to have claimed Zizoe as her man and Mai Titi as the homewrecker.

Mai Titi has since told her followers that she has been left in the cold by her slippery former lover.

Said Mai Titi: