Renowned Zimbabwean investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono says the legacy of the late Tanzanian President John Mugufuli who died recently is debatable.

According to Chin’ono, to some people Magufuli is a hero, but to others he was a villain, who toyed with dictatorial tendencies.

Chin’ono points out that Magufuli’s fight against corruption and State looting will be part of the good things he did!

Among the beautiful things he did include building roads and expanded the electricity outreach program.

However, Chin’ono says Magufuli also muzzled the press and jailed critics!

Tanzania, once seen as one of Africa’s most stable democracies, deteriorated since Magufuli took power in 2015.

Magufuli won on his promise to fight graft, the promise which he delivered early into his reign, however, he was also hard handed on critics.

According to analysts, Magufuli later spent more time punishing those who question his methods and governance than on pursuing corruption.

One analyst once said the following about his rule:

“For anybody who the government suspects or thinks is against Magufuli . . . the criminal justice system will be used to arrest you and detain you without trial.”

