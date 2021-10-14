Magistrate Dennis Mangosi stood his ground by dismissing what be called a shocking request by the State to choose a magistrate who should preside over trial of Makomborero Haruzivishe & 4 others on charges of promoting public violence.

The state’s request was opposed by Obey Shava of the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights who said it was unprocedural & had the effect of undermining judicial independence.

Despite the spirited efforts by the State, Magistrate Mangosi stood his ground & insisted that the request was illegal.

Haruzivishe, Allan Moyo, Denford Ngadziore, Stanley Manyenga & Cecilia Chimbiri return to court on 22 October for trial.

Meanwhile, the ZLHR is representing the 5.

Zwnews