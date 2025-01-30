Image: InfoZimZw

Zimbabwe as the Southern African Development Community (SADC) chair will be hosting an extraordinary summit in the capital tomorrow.

The summit is aimed at finding a solution to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) political crisis.

Apparently, this morning, the SADC Executive Secretary, Elias Magosi, paid a courtesy call on President and SADC Chairperson Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa at State House.

Speaking to the press after meeting President Mnangagwa, Magosi said:

“We paid a courtesy call on His Excellency as the Chairperson of SADC .

“He will be charing the Extra Ordinary Summit meeting tomorrow to discuss matters of Eastern DRC which is a worrying situation.”

SADC Heads of State and Government or their representatives are expected to jet into the country starting today.

Zwnews