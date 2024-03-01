Magaya reveals why he bought Khama Billiat

Image: S Tozvireva (The Standard)

Prophetic Healing and Deliverance founder and Yadah Football Club owner, Walter Magaya has disclosed why he bought former Warriors talisman Khama Billiat.

Speaking during unveiling of the player this afternoon, Magaya said it is his club’s hope that bringing big names in Zimbabwean football will bring supporters back into the stadiums.

“We believe that bringing back these heroes of football will attract supporters back to the stadium to watch football,” he said.

Billiat left Kaizer Chiefs as a free agent, as he was not keen to renew his contract with the club.

His time with the Soweto giants came to an end in a cloud, with nothing much to show for it.

He joined Yadah last week after failing to secure a contract in South Africa since leaving Amakhosi.

That marked the end of his 13-year stint in the DStv Premiership. He had an illustrious career that saw him winning the 2015/16 Player of the Season under Pitso Mosimane.

Billiat, now aged 33, will make his first appearance in Zimbabwe’s PSL since 2010 when he left Caps United.

Zwnews