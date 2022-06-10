Bishop Ancelimo Magaya has been arrested for being part of a national prayer meeting against corruption.

Posting on his social media handle, Magaya says he has been nabbed for praying for his country.

“I have been arrested for praying for my country,” he posted on his Facebook account.

He has since been released.

“Im out of the Central Charge Office. They told me to leave and will call me when they need me.

“We still have 34 church leaders and congregants still under custody and are now in cells. This is how the rogue state has become paranoid,” he said upon being freed.

Magaya is founder and Bishop of Grace Ablaze Ministries and Executive Director of Zimbabwe Divine Destiny.

Zwnews