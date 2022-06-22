These words aptly describe a 47-year-old man from Waterford suburb in Bulawayo who allegedly forced his 17-year-old niece to touch his penis to turn him on and excite him before he forced her to repeatedly suck it for about 30 minutes.

As if that was not enough, the uncle, who cannot be named in order to protect the identity of the victim, when he was about to ejaculate, stopped the victim and tried to force his pen!s into her vag!na but without success.

After he failed to insert his penis, he went on to repeatedly rub it against her vagina and later ejaculated on it.

Circumstances are that on an unknown date but sometime in January this year and at around 10am, the victim met the alleged sex predator at the City Hall where he had invited her to come and take groceries and money which had been sent to her by her father who is based in Botswana.

After meeting him, the accused later drove with the victim to one of the supermarkets in the city centre claiming he wanted to collect his money.

On their way, the accused started touching the complainant’s legs while passing sexy comments saying: “You have nice legs, nice structure, nice nails and nice hairstyle”.

The accused man then forced the complainant to touch his penis and the complainant told him that she didn’t like what he was doing.

On their way back the accused reportedly drove to a secluded place near the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) and as he was driving there, he continued touching his niece’s legs and he forced her to also touch his penis.

It is reported that in the process he suddenly stopped his car and forcibly kissed the victim. He went on to unzip his pair of trousers and took out his penis and forced the complainant to suck it for about 30 minutes.

In the midst of the forced romance the accused then stopped the complainant telling her that he was about to ejaculate and, in the process, he removed her pants before he instructed her to open her legs widely.

After the complainant complied, the accused then tried to force his penis into her vagina but without success. He then repeatedly started rubbing his penis on her vagina and in the process, he ejaculated on it.

The seemingly traumatised victim then told the accused that she didn’t like what he had done to her and the accused subsequently asked for forgiveness.

In a bid to buy her silence he gave her US$11 and instructed her to go home while he drove back to town.

When the complainant reached home, she narrated the ordeal to her grandmother who told her not to tell anyone.

The matter, however, came to light on 12 May 2022 when the complainant relocated to Harare where she narrated the ordeal to her other uncle who then escorted her to Highlands Police Station to report the matter.

Investigations by the police later led to the arrest of the accused who has since appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Nomagugu Maphosa charged with aggravated indecent assault and attempted rape.

He was not asked to plead and was remanded out of custody to June 23 on $20 000 bail.

bmetro