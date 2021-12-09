The Zimbabwe Republic Police is investigating cases of violence by 25 suspects at Wadzanai and Tipperari B/Centre, Shamva which resulted in the death of two people and injury of three others on 6th and 7th December 2021.

The group which include some suspects identified as Lloyd Musimwa, Tozeza, Tafadzwa Bandawu, Law Zvemunyati, Khedha Mudoti, Evidence Musimwa, JB, Mududusi, Jose [Murukazi], Talent Bhobho, was armed with axes, machetes and other weapons as they attacked other illegal miners.

In another case, ZRP has arrested Nellicious Mugaweta (43) for attempted murder after she struck Monica Makuyana (34) with an exhaust pipe on the head several times while fighting over a boyfriend at Siyaso Industrial Site, Beitbridge on 05/12/21.

Complainant is currently admitted at a local hospital with serious injuries.

Zwnews