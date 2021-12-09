Sometimes it is necessary to speed up your internet connection. This may be the case if you are experiencing slow speeds due to issues with your ISP, or if you want to perform online activities like streaming video which requires a fast, reliable connection.

Sometimes, there are technical factors that cause disruption in internet speed. There are some quick steps that you can take to improve the speed of your internet connection.

Reboot your modem

The modem is the centerpiece of your internet connection—it’s responsible for converting information from the outside world into something you can use on your computer, tablet, or phone.

A modem can be one of the biggest bottlenecks in your home network. It converts data at a slow rate, which means devices around it have to wait longer to get what they need for faster, smoother streaming. A reboot will help your modem get back to its maximum efficiency.

Every now and then, your internet service provider is required to perform maintenance on their network. This might result in an interruption of service to one or more customers. While this is inconvenient, it’s easily avoided.

The first thing you should do is reboot your modem. All modems have a small reset button on the back. This button will clear the memory of your router and restore your connection quickly.

If that doesn’t work, try turning off your modem, wait for 30 seconds, and then turn them both back on. This will improve the speed of your internet connection within minutes.

Refresh your router

It’s hard to believe how quickly technology moves forward. As time goes by, older devices and applications can’t keep up with the rapid pace of innovation and become obsolete.

Many people don’t realize that their router is often one of these devices. They continue to use their trusty router even though it doesn’t provide top-notch Wi-Fi anymore and is probably vulnerable to security flaws.

If you haven’t checked your router in a while and you are facing issues with the internet speed, you probably need to refresh your router.

Try to get a higher internet speed

You can get a simple idea of what is slowing down your internet connection by running a network speed test. It will provide you with precise information on your current internet speed and you can easily compare it with the average speed in your area.

If you are not getting the right internet speed according to your internet usage, you simply need to upgrade your internet speed. Go for a higher internet speed and you will not face any speed lags.

Scan your devices for any virus

If your devices such as laptops, mobile phone, or tablet has a virus, it will not function properly. Any device that has a virus, will work slower than it usually does. The best way is to scan your devices for any potential virus and fix the issues that can cause your internet to work slow.

You can also download antivirus software on your devices to avoid any viruses. If the devices are not corrupt, you will not face any issues with the internet speeds.

Connect a compatible number of devices with your internet

With so many devices connecting to your wifi, you have to have some kind of management system or it can get pretty hectic. You’ll need to know some tips on how to avoid any issues with your internet connection.

Make sure that only the essentials are connected through the router. This means that if you’re not using a device, take it off of your network. If you don’t use the ethernet cable for your laptop at home, then disconnect it. As long as you aren’t downloading anything large, it shouldn’t make much of a difference. Always connect a compatible number of devices to avoid internet speed lag issues.

Wrapping Up

Internet speed lags are very frustrating but they can be avoided if you are a careful user. By following the simple tips or hacks that we have mentioned in this article, you can avoid any issues that you face with your internet speed.