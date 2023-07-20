Luton Town has made a significant signing, securing midfielder Marvelous Nakamba from Aston Villa on a three-year contract for an undisclosed transfer fee.

The 29-year-old Zimbabwe international had previously spent the latter part of the previous season on loan with the Hatters, impressing with 20 appearances. Notably, he played a pivotal role in their Championship play-off final victory over Coventry, scoring the third penalty in the shootout.

Nakamba expressed his excitement about returning to Luton, describing it as “home” and praising the warm reception he received during his loan spell. He felt embraced by the entire Luton community, from the manager and board to the staff, players, and fans, which motivated him to give his all for the club and contribute to their successful season.

Having signed for Aston Villa from Bruges in 2019 for £11m, Nakamba amassed 68 appearances for the club. However, he hadn’t featured for Villa since the last game of the 2021-22 season.

Luton Town is now gearing up for their first top-flight campaign in 31 years, and manager Rob Edwards spoke highly of Nakamba’s impact on the team. The midfielder’s work ethic and humility endeared him to everyone at the club, and he seamlessly integrated into the squad as if he had been with Luton for years. Edwards referred to Nakamba as the “glue” that bound the team together, highlighting his instrumental role on and off the pitch.

The signing of Marvelous Nakamba marks a significant moment for Luton Town as they prepare to take on the challenges of top-flight football with renewed vigor and talent.