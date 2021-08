Zambian President Edgar Lungu who is currently trailing opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema by a huge margin has declared the election not free and fair.

Lungu said his party is consulting on the way forward.

In a press statement marked ‘very urgent’ Lungu said his party’s polling have been chased from stations, thereby leaving his votes unprotected.

He claims they have gone into hidding fearing for their lives.

