ZRP Spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi

The Zimbabwe Republic Police is investigating robbery and rape cases committed by suspects using a silver and/ or white Toyota Wish.

On 13 August 2021 at about 1145 hrs a female aged 23 was raped after boarding an unregistered white Toyota Wish with two male occupants, at Mufakose High 1, on her way to Budiriro.

Meanwhile, the police says a day before at around 1200 hrs, another woman aged 21 was also raped and robbed of US$70, ZWL$320 and other valuables after boarding an unregistered silver Toyota Wish along Chiremba Road, Hatfield.

On the same day at around 1145 hrs, a 24 year old man was again robbed of a cellphone and cash, all valued at US$487, after boarding another silver Toyota Wish.

In an unrelated matter, police in Bulawayo have recovered a white Toyota Hilux, reported stolen in South Africa, it was dumped at plot number 16 Fairview, along Plumtree Rd.

And police says investigations are still underway.

