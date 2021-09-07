President Emmerson Mnangagwa has reviewed the country’s lockdown measures to level 2 from level 4.

Below are the highlights.

1. Curfew from 2200 to 05:30hrs

2. Businesses to operate from 0800 to 1900hrs

3. Restaurants & bars within hotels & lodges to operate between 1000 to 2200hrs

4. Bottlestores to open between 1000 and 1600hrs

5. Beer outlets & nightclubs to remain closed.

6. Public gatherings to not exceed 100.

7. Decongestion of offices shall be at 50%

8. Intercity now permitted in strict adherence to Covid-19 health measures

9. Low-risk sports to resume from 0800 to 1600hrs

10. High and medium-risk sporting activities to seek approval

11. Persons entering the country should present a Covid-19 test valid less than 48 hrs.

12. Lockdown relaxation to be reviewed in 2 weeks