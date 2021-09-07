President Emmerson Mnangagwa is today expected to address the nation on new lockdown measures.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Nick Mangwana has confirmed.

The government recently maintained that level 4 lockdown restrictions were still in place.

However, the govenment opened schools and other sectors, but insisted that restrictions were still in force, including the ban on inter city movements.

Mnangagwa is expected to ease the lockdown restrictions, as evidenced by the opening of schools.

Zwnews