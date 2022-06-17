Liverpool have agreed a 41m euro (£35.1m) deal to sell Sadio Mane to Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

The Reds will get a fixed 32m euros (£27.4m) with an additional 6m euros based on appearances and 3m euros based on individual and team achievements.

Liverpool turned down two bids from Bayern before accepting their latest offer for the 30-year-old, whose deal with the Reds ran until next summer.

What a journey it has been. Sadio Mane always gave 100% in every game. He helped give Liverpool FC some of its best days. He will leave a Liverpool legend and will be remembered as a great goal scorer, a great team player and also a player who worked tirelessly off the ball. pic.twitter.com/I7bVNwszh5 — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) June 17, 2022

He joined Liverpool for £31m plus £2.5m in add-ons from Southampton in 2016.

Alongside fellow forwards Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino, who are both 30, Mane has been integral to Liverpool’s success in recent years.

The trio helped the club win the Champions League in 2019 and then end a 30-year wait for the league title in the following season.

bbc