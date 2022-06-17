President Emmerson Mnangagwa says his government cherishes the willingness by companies from the People’s Republic of China to invest in Zimbabwe on win-win benefits for all.

He says this has led to a number of top-tier Chinese conglomerates investing in various sectors of the country’s economy.

President Mnangagwa says on lithium production, Zimbabwe is number 1 in Africa and number 5 in the world and demands that it should show on the ground in terms of development.

Officiating at the groundbreaking ceremony of Bikita Minerals Spodumene Project, in Bikita Masvingo, this afternoon Mnangagwa made it clear to Sinomine that there must a clear program for the beneficiation of the product in Zimbabwe so that the country can derive maximum benefit from its resources.

He added that once a extracted and the resource is gone and the country is usually left with empty pits.

Zwnews