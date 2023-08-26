The ruling party the Zimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front (ZANU PF) is seemingly romping to two thirds majority, as it bags 109 declared parliamentary seats so far.

The main opposition party Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has 60 declared parliamentary seats.

Images: Citezw

Exiled former cabinet minister Jonathan Moyo, comments on the development and what it means:

NATIONAL ASSEMBLY DECIDED AFTER ZANUPF BAGS 109 AND CCC 60 DECLARED RESULTS IN 169 CONSTITUENCIES WITH RESULTS IN 40 CONSTITUENCIES PENDING CONFIRMATION, WHILE ONE WILL HAVE A BY-ELECTION OUT OF 210

The proverbial fat lady has sung for ZanuPF after it won a clear majority with 109 of the declared seats in the National Assembly stakes, while CCC got 60 with 40 pending confirmation.

Most of the remaining 40 constituencies have also declared their results that are pending confirmation. In the final result, ZanuPF is targeting two thirds of the constituencies while CCC is set to do much better than the MDC-A in 2018, but looks set to fall far below 100 seats.

There will be a by-election in Gutu West constituency.

Although it is said that it’s not over until it’s over, it’s definitely over as far as the parliamentary results are concerned, there’s a big winner that has been declared at constituency level – in terms of section 65A(3)(b) of the Electoral Act – and, out of 210, it’s ZanuPF by quite some commanding margin!

Zwnews