Exiled former cabinet minister Saviour Kasukuwere has mocked leaders who do not rule the country in the favour of people warning that they will definitely be rejected come election time.

Kasukuwere dropped a video rejoicing and telling The King, “you old man, listen, I told you a long time ago, the country belongs to the people, and you didn’t listen!,” for many one thing which is clear which is that Chamisa has defeated Mnangagwa.

Kasukuwere’s ridicule comes at the time there are rumours that Mnangagwa is losing heavily to Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) president Nelson Chamisa.

As if to confirm that Mnangagwa is indeed losing, threats are being issued particularly to opposition election agents, some are being called back to polling stations to alter results.

