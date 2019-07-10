List Of More “Corrupt Big Wigs” Exposed on Social Media?? VP Kembo Mohadi Tops

More names of individuals who are allegedly corrupt in the ruling party and private sector have been released.
The list was posted and shared on a social media group, Mashonaland West Provincial Heads, by an anonymous figure who pleaded with the Zanu-PF youth league to announce the names to members of the press as they did before.
See Full list Below
LIST OF MORE CORRUPT PEOPLE OF ZIMBABWE as @ June 2019
Kembo Mohadi Corruption/ Rapist/Child abuse
Phillip Chiyangwa– Land Baron
Dexter Nduna–ZINARA/ Mash West Prov Money/ King pin of Illegal Miners/
Vengai Musengi/ Corrupt/ Illegal Mine dealings/ Murderer abusing Zanu PF name
Mayor Wadyejena— Corrupt
July Moyo — Land Baron
Monica & Chris Mutsvangwa- Money Laundering/Land Baron
Ozias Bvute– NSSA funds thru Metbank
Mike Chimombe – Land Baron
Enoch & Idah Kamushinda–NSSA funds thru Metbank/Illegal Forex dealings/ Fake Bond Note Printing/Fake USD
Shingi Munyeza–NSSA funds externalisation/Govt Swimming pool tenders from Mupfumira
Voster Mashevedzanwa – Chinhoyi NSSA stands/Chinhoyi council stands fraud
Billy Rautenbach– Cartel leader
Nicholas van Hoogstraten–Cartel leader
Kuda Tagwirei– Fuel /Cartel Leader
Charles Mutisi – Corruption/Land Baron/NSAA
Winston Chitando–Hwange Corruption
Jennipher Mhlanga –Corruption on Council stands in Chinhoyi. Selling them to the public. Selling farms in mokonde District.
PLEASE CIRCULATE UNTIL IT GETS TO ZANU PF YOUTH LEAGUE. OUR TRUE HEROES
Source: Mashonaland West provincial heads group
Facebook Comments