List Of More “Corrupt Big Wigs” Exposed on Social Media?? VP Kembo Mohadi Tops

More names of individuals who are allegedly corrupt in the ruling party and private sector have been released.

The list was posted and shared on a social media group, Mashonaland West Provincial Heads, by an anonymous figure who pleaded with the Zanu-PF youth league to announce the names to members of the press as they did before.

See Full list Below

LIST OF MORE CORRUPT PEOPLE OF ZIMBABWE as @ June 2019

Kembo Mohadi Corruption/ Rapist/Child abuse

Phillip Chiyangwa– Land Baron

Dexter Nduna–ZINARA/ Mash West Prov Money/ King pin of Illegal Miners/

Vengai Musengi/ Corrupt/ Illegal Mine dealings/ Murderer abusing Zanu PF name

Mayor Wadyejena— Corrupt

July Moyo — Land Baron

Monica & Chris Mutsvangwa- Money Laundering/Land Baron

Ozias Bvute– NSSA funds thru Metbank

Mike Chimombe – Land Baron

Enoch & Idah Kamushinda–NSSA funds thru Metbank/Illegal Forex dealings/ Fake Bond Note Printing/Fake USD

Shingi Munyeza–NSSA funds externalisation/Govt Swimming pool tenders from Mupfumira

Voster Mashevedzanwa – Chinhoyi NSSA stands/Chinhoyi council stands fraud

Billy Rautenbach– Cartel leader

Nicholas van Hoogstraten–Cartel leader

Kuda Tagwirei– Fuel /Cartel Leader

Charles Mutisi – Corruption/Land Baron/NSAA

Winston Chitando–Hwange Corruption

Jennipher Mhlanga –Corruption on Council stands in Chinhoyi. Selling them to the public. Selling farms in mokonde District.

PLEASE CIRCULATE UNTIL IT GETS TO ZANU PF YOUTH LEAGUE. OUR TRUE HEROES

Source: Mashonaland West provincial heads group