Nduna pledges to repair road dug by gold miners..pictures

Chegutu East MP Dexter Nduna has vowed to repair the Chinhoyi-Chegutu highway that was damaged by artisanal miners last weekend.

Nduna the self proclaimed korokoza toured the Gadzema area yesterday pledging to repair the road.

“Its true artisinal miners at Gadzema Chegutu caused damage to infrastructure but now that is past and rehabilitation is underway from today.

“I urge all miners small and big to adhere to Ethos and values of the law we are all creatures of the law,” he said.