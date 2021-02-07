ZANU PF MP for Beitbridge, Lisa Singo (47), who passed away on Thursday and was declared a liberation heroine was buried at the Beitbridge District Heroes’ Acre today Sunday, the Chronicle reports.

Mourners led by Matabeleland South Minister of State for Provincial Affairs, Abedneco Ncube braved the heavy rains that started pounding the area as soon as the parliamentarian’s remains arrived at the gravesite.

Singo who joined politics at a tender age as a member of the Zapu youth league before the merger with Zanu into Zanu PF in 1987, was elected into the House of Assembly through the quota system in 2018.

Tragedy struck on Thursday morning when she collapsed at her home after complaining of high blood pressure and was rushed to a private clinic, where passed on.

Senator Mohadi said the legislator was diabetic.

“Our hearts are still heavy, the death remains a shock to us, but we will carry on from where she left. She ran her race and did that very well,” she said. Cde Singo is survived by two children and one grandchild. At the time of her death, she was a Member of Parliament under the Proportional Representation (PR) and serving as the secretary for Labour and Production in the Beitbridge District Coordinating committee (DCC),” he said.

