In a move aimed at enhancing data affordability to the majority of Zimbabweans, Liquid Intelligent Technologies has has reduced the US dollar unlimited internet packages by as much as 45 percent.

The Family entertainment package, which was going for ZIG3,054 with internet speeds of up to 100Mpbs translating to USD $226 using the interbank rate of ZIG 13,5 has now been slashed to USD$129 translating to 43% reduction.

The Modern Family package which was going ZiG 4,090 for 150Mpbs translating to USD $303 using the interbank rate of ZiG 13,5 has now been slashed to USD $169. This plan sees an even steeper discount of over 44%.

The Wibronix package which was going to ZiG 2,457 for with internet speed of up to 15Mbps translating to USD $182 using the interbank rate of ZiG 13,5 has now been reduced to USD $89 with internet speeds of up to 20Mbps. This budget-friendly plan is ideal for smaller families or those who prioritise affordability.

The FibroniX 99 up to 75Mbps package has now been reduced to USD $99. The package offers users an affordable choice.

DailyNews