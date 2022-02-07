Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) president Nelson Chamisa says Senegal’s Lions of Teranga inspires him to win the 2023 presidential election.

Senegal defeated the Pharaohs of Egypt to win their first ever Africa Cup of Nations trophy last night, and Chamisa says the win is an inspiration to him.

“I congratulate Senegal on being the new champions in the Africa Cup of Nations.

“You have fired the desire in us to ensure that we too create an enabling environment for Zimbabwe to compete at such high levels & winning. Soon, Zim will be #1.The Yellow revolution will deliver that!”

Zwnews