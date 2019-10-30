Linda Masarira’s husband flees to SA…”She gets $5K per month from CIO, New Car”

Controversial politician Linda Masararira’s marriage to husband Gilbert Kangaidza is reported to have hit rock bottom and consequently, their break-up has exposed skeletons in the LEAD President’s private life.

According to sources, Masarira’s husband has since fled the country in fear of his life because Masarira was trying to have him abducted, killed or arrested for reasons which are yet to be clarified.

Speaking to reporters, Gilbert confirmed the development and let the cat out of the bag on the political activist turned politician. Kaingaidza alleged that Masarira is on a government payroll and receives RTGS $5000 (in cash) monthly from the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) and that the car she is currently using was given to her by the same state security agency.

I came here through border jumping, running for dear life. I had a chat with her two days ago and she said she is investigating me and has guys in SA as we speak looking for me. Meaning I’m a hunted man and can be caught any minute.

Masarira called the allegations spurious and that they were meant to destroy her political career,