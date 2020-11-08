One of the people killed Genius Kafungure, Ginimbi, in a horror accident was highly wanted Malawian fugitive involved in the country’s biggest ‘Cashgate’ heist Limumba Karim.

Limumba who was a businessman on the run escaped Malawi several years ago in the middle of the K2.4 billion(USD$2.6 000 000) cashgate trial where he was one of the money-laundering suspects.

The suspect fled to South Africa and government had been talking of plans to extradite him.

Limumba Karim is survived by three children, one in South Africa, newly born in Mozambique and one in Malawi.

His body will be repatriated to Malawi for burial.

In the early hours of Sunday, Limumba was together with 36-year-old Zimbabwean socialite and businessman “Ginimbi” as well as two women in Ginimbi’s Roll Royce.

The women have been identified as Alicia Adams, a model, and a fitness trainer, Michelle Alimu.

The fugitive had been posting pictures on social media, including Instagram, partying in South Africa and there is one he is in the company of rapper Tay Grin and location on the post showed Taboo Night Club.

Limumba is facing charges alongside Mphwiyo and others, including civil servants such as former Accountant General David Kandoje, Auzius Kazombo Mwale, Clemence Mmadzi and Roosevelt Ndovi. The list of suspects also includes contractors.

Others are George Banda, Michael Mphatso, Samuel Mzanda who are facing charges of fraud, negligence by public office, money laundering, theft by public servant, theft by servant and conspiracy to defraud government funds amounting to K2 446 817 450.49.

Also charged is an expert in information technology (IT) Steve Likhunya Phiri . Others are Stafford Mpoola, Andrew Patrick Chilalika, Fatch Chungano, Cecilia Mervis Ng’ambi, Gerald Magaleta Phiri and Ndaona Satema.

Ginimbi’s speeding Rolls-Royce veered off the road and hit a tree before going up in flames.

Eyewitnesses managed to pull out Ginimbi’s body but the fire burnt the vehicle, also killing the three passengers.

