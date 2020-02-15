Limpopo’s Vuwami villagers were left tounge-tied after a 17-year-old Tshinavhe High School student was last Thursday ghastly stabbed, and sustained injuries inside a classroom after he tried to breakup a fight between a fellow classmate and the suspect.

The victim, Dakala Mudau’s father, Moses, expressed shock over the latest incidence and said Tshinavhe High School authorities must be responsible for the safety of the children. The latest incidence comes amid heightening concerns that most schools in Limpopo province do not have security, reason for the rise in crime at the learning institutions.

“How is it possible that learners carry weapons to school without anyone knowing it? We blame the school for not protecting the pupils against dangers. We believe that learners must be searched before entering the premises of the school to see if there is no one with weapons. When we send children to school, we entrust them with the safety of our children, but they failed us,” said Mudau.

Brig Motlafela Mojapelo, the police publicist for Limpoposaid he condemned violence and the carrying of sharp objects at schools.

“We call upon parents and guardians to join hands with the police and educators, to ensure that schools remain a safe environment at all times,” said Mojapelo.

The 21-year-old suspect, Ishmael Ndou, has since been arrested and subsequently charged with attempted murder. His case was postponed to 5 March for a formal bail application.

Agencies/Zwnews