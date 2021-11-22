Police authorities have confirmed the deaths of two fifteen-year-old Seke High 1 High School students who were struck by lightning while returning back home from school.

According to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), the tragic incident occurred last Friday in the dormitory town.

“The ZRP reports the death of two minors, (15) from Seke High School on (19 November 2021) due to lightning,” said the ZRP in a statement Monday afternoon.

“The victims, who were coming from school, fell on the tarmac after being struck by a lightning bolt and one was hit by a motorist driving a Toyota Sprinter registration number ADJ 4486,” the police said.

It is reported that the unnamed pair were then sent to hospital where they were confirmed dead upon admission.

“Police urges all motorists to be cautious on the roads and avoid speeding especially in build-up areas,” said the ZRP in a post on their official Twitter handle.

Zwnews