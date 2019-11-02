Lewis Matutu: Zanu PF youth leader arrested

Zanup PF youth league deputy secretary Lewis Matutu was detained at a police station for several hours for allegedly assaulting a police officer.

Matutu was arrested on Friday night after attempting to force his way into a Selmor Mtukudzi show in Zvishavane without paying

The 33-year-old has now lashed out at Deputy Industry Minister Raj Modi, accusing him of bribing police officers and he claims he is being victimized now because of his crusade against corrupt government officials.

“Deputy minister of industry and commerce demands USD on his businesses, pays police officers for protection and police in Zvishavane are making a lot of money out of it, NO TO CORRUPTION!” Mathuthu said in a tweet on Saturday morning. He added in another: “I’m under serious attack but I will never back off.”

His lawyer Tichaona Chivasa described the incident as a “misunderstanding” and said Matutu was released without charge.

agencies