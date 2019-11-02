South Africa Springboks win 32-12 vs England to be crowned Rugby World Cup 2019 Champions

England were blown away by a ruthless South Africa side as their memorable Rugby World Cup 2019 campaign ended in abject heartbreak in the twilight of Yokahama.

South African Springboks went on to win 32-12 in a match played this in Japan.

A tense arm wrestle delivered its critical moment in the 66th minute when Makazole Mapimpi and Lukhanyo Am combined brilliantly down the left wing for the first of the Springboks’ two tries.

England’s defence was unlocked by the speed and accuracy of a move that saw Mapimpi cross to become the first Springbok to score a try in a World Cup final.

England didn’t get a toe in this game from minute one, something that can be attributed to South Africa’s superb performance. The Springboks were absolutely outstanding, absolutely everywhere.

South Africa and New Zealand are now the joint most decorated countries with three World Cup wins each.

The victory maintains South Africa’s 100 per cent record in finals and enables Siya Kolisi’s team to join the famed Springboks of 1995 and 2007.