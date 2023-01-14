Image: iHarare News

Celebrated music producer DJ Levels and musician Ashley “Shashl” Moyo have sparked dating rumours with their recent activity on social media.

Levels, who, not so long ago, was not seeing eye to eye with Shashl after a messy breakup, left social media in shambles after he took to Shashl’s latest Instagram post and inserted the word, “mine” in the comments section, much to netizens’ dismay.

The two made headlines late last year with their breakup after levels allegedly went out and leaked their bedroom tapes which sent shockwaves across social media platforms.

According to Shashl, Levels did this as a way of getting back at her after she had indicated her wish to end the relationship.

In retaliation, Shashl filed rape charges against Levels.

Inspector Luckmore Chakanza of the Harare Provincial Police presented Shashl’s case to the media and said;

“Police are investigating a case involving a Chillspot Records worker alleged to have raped a musician after inviting her to his house sometime in July 2021,” said Insp Chakanza.

“The accused person and the complainant were not yet in a relationship but were working together in music at Chillspot Records in Mbare.

“On an unknown date in July 2021, the accused was reported to have asked the complainant to pass through his place of residence to take his car since they were using the complainant’s car and they were coming from the studio.

“When they were at the accused’s place, they got inside the house and, while inside the house, they started kissing, at the same time the accused pushed the complainant into his bedroom.

The complainant stopped kissing and informed the accused that she wanted to get home before curfew time.

“As the complainant prepared to leave the bedroom, the accused seized her and raped her.”

“After the incident, the complainant fled the site and returned home.”

“The situation came to light when the accused shared some naked films and photos of himself and the complainant on social media.”

“The complainant stated that the reason for mailing the nudes and sex film was because they had broken up, which did not sit well with the accused,” said Insp Chakanza.

However, she later withdrew the case and Levels now faces charges of violating the Data Protection Act for leaking their sex tape.

