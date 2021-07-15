The Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (ZCI) which is the country’s main industrial body has warned that the riots taking place in South Africa will have a serious negative impact on Zimbabwe’s economy.

According to CZI Zimbabwe’s manufacturers source nearly 60% of their raw materials from SA, therefore, the unrest in that country will greatly impact on the supply chain.

“Sources of raw materials for Zimbabwe. Our industries are exposed by the developments in South Africa,” says CZI.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe heavily relies on imports especially from SA as the country’s industry/ manufacturing sector is operating below installed capacity.

-Zwnews