Exiled former Minister of Foreign Affairs Walter Mzembi has been implored former State Security minister Owen Ncube to leave his wife out of politics.

He was responding to Ncube’s recent utterances where said ‘Pasi nemukadzi wa Mzembi’ loosely translated (down with Mzembi’s wife).

ZANU-PF Midlands Province Secretary for Security, Ncube, recently led a rousing chant of the party’s slogan, ‘2030 Vamnangagwa Vanenge Vachitonga’, and said Pasi nemukadzi waWalter Mzembi at the Chirumanzu Inter-District meeting.

In response, Mzembi said: “Mangwanani Mudha Touchbomber”

“Iwe mupfana, nyaya dzekubhora hadziindi kumba. Nyaya dzemusango dzevavhimi hadziindi kumba.

“Siyana nevakadzi vevanhu. Wakambonzwa tichitukana nevakadzi venyu chero zvaomasei?

“Urikodonhedza ED mukufarisa mako imomo wakadhakwa.”

Ncube is the former minister whose portfolio was in charge of the dreaded Central Intelligence Organization.

Zwnews