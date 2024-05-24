Presidential spokesperson George Charamba has implied that the Generation 40 (G40) is ‘cooking up’ unauthorized press statements with ZANU PF or Government of Zimbabwe letterheads.

His comments comes after a letter purportedly from President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa’s office allegedly confirming his 2030 plans made rounds.

The letter above was posted on team Return of Kasukuwere X handle, with government letterhead accompanied by the following message:

“There is no smoke without fire. Another, seemingly, fake letter from state apparatus yakabva muhondo.

“Towards the removal of Mugabe, such things were happening & Mnangagwa would deny responsibility. I’m 120% sure that sooner or later, #TatambaZvakwana.”

In response, Charamba using one of his ghost X handle said: “Ndechako icho. Misodzi yemuroyi.”

Loosely translated (this is your own making. Or it’s you who cooked the statement.)

Apparently, ZANU PF has been struggling to understand who was making unauthorized press statements using party or Government letterheads.

Meanwhile, Charamba seems to confirm that G40 whose leader is Saviour Kasukuwere is behind the plot.

Zwnews