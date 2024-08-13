Zimbabwean lawyer Simba Chitando, currently residing in South Africa, has sparked controversy once again by urging African nations to boycott South Africa. His call comes in the wake of a citizenship scandal involving former Miss South Africa finalist, Chidimma Adetshina.

Miss SA Finalist Withdraws Amid Citizenship Scandal

Adetshina withdrew from the Miss SA 2024 beauty pageant just one day after a preliminary investigation by South Africa’s Department of Home Affairs suggested that her mother may have committed “identity theft” to obtain South African citizenship.

In interviews, Adetshina clarified that her father is Nigerian and her mother is South African with Mozambican heritage. For weeks, her background had been the focus of intense debate on social media, with many South Africans questioning her citizenship. As the controversy escalated, the Miss South Africa pageant organisers requested an investigation by the Department of Home Affairs.

agencies