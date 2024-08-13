Zimbabwean long-distance runner Rutendo Nyahora faced a wave of criticism after withdrawing from the Paris Olympic marathon midway through the race. The 35-year-old athlete exited the competition on Sunday after completing 22 kilometers of the 42-kilometer event, marking her second Olympic appearance following her debut at the 2016 Rio Games.

In a post-race interview with a ZBC journalist, Nyahora expressed her own confusion over the withdrawal, stating that there was no specific reason for her decision to stop.

“I couldn’t finish the race, but if I say anything happened, I would be lying. Nothing happened; it’s just that it was not my day today,” she said. Fighting back tears, she added, “My aim was to finish even if I was to be last, but I don’t know what really happened. For now, I want to rest. I don’t have any future plans, just want to rest.”

Nyahora’s unexpected departure from the race ignited a flurry of reactions from Zimbabweans who had been eagerly supporting her. Many expressed their disappointment on social media platforms, criticizing her for not completing the marathon. Some accused her of squandering resources, arguing that she should have persevered to the finish line regardless of her placement.

The incident has sparked a broader conversation about athlete preparedness and the pressures faced by competitors on the international stage. As the dust settles, Nyahora’s future plans in athletics remain uncertain.