President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa today led the nation in commemorating Heroes Day at the National Shrine, in the capital.

In his speech the President implored all Zimbabweans to maintain peace at all times, saying that is what fallen heroes died for.

“I once again take this opportunity to thank all Zimbabweans for maintaining a peaceful

environment across the length and breadth of our Motherland.

“Our brand remains that of a progressive and loving people who are hospitable not only to their kith and kin but to all persons created in the image of the Lord Almighty.

“Let us all continue to make our visitors feel at home away from home, that we are one with them, and that they shall always be free to visit, whether on business or on private affairs.

“That is the Zimbabwe that our departed liberators whom we are gathered here to commemorate would have loved to live in: in harmony and always committed to the betterment of mankind,” he said.

Images: The Herald