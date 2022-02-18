The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has responded to allegations by exiled ex-minister Jonathan Moyo that it is employing Central Intelligence Organisation agents for accreditation and voter registration, saying there is nothing wrong in doing so.

Moyo recently made the claims saying the move was bad and unethical.

However, in response, ZEC says the law allows it to use anyone in the employ of government for voter registration.

“There’s nothing amiss, the constitution allows it,” says ZEC’s acting CEO Jane Chigidji.

ZEC says in that case, what is important is that the body maintains control during the process.

Meanwhile, the electoral management body ZEC says it can do nothing to rein in the Zimbabwe Republic Police for imposing impossible conditions for CCC rallies, while not doing the same for Zanu PF, thereby creating an uneven playing field.

Zwnews