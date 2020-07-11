A total of 12 Malawian nationals who made attempts at passing through Zimbabwe without proper documentation, were intercepted and have since been placed under quarantine at a Covid19 facility in Masvingo.

Government spokesperson Ndavaningi ‘Nick’ Mangwana made the revelations, saying arrangements were being made for their repatriation to Malawi.

Since the mid-80s when Zimbabwe’s agrarian based economy was still vibrant, the country has been home to migrant Malawian labourers employed in the then productive commercial farms and mines.

Zwnews