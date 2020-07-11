Two men from Rutendo suburb in Redcliff have reportedly been killed in a tragic road accident which occured along the Harare-Bulawayo highway Saturday morning after a Toyota Corolla they were travelling in was involved in a collision with a haulage truck.

While Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Joel Goko was not picking up calls during the time of publishing, Zwnews has heard that one of the accident victims is a popular Redcliff resident identified as ‘Madhamara’, who deals in motor spare parts.

The accident reportedly occured near Kaguvi Vocational Training Centre between Gweru and Kwekwe.

more details to follow…

Zwnews