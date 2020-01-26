Zimbabwe Warriors goalkeeper and Baroka FC team captain Elvis Chipezeze suffered what appears to be a horrific neck injury during a top league match against Maritzburg United on Sunday.

Chipezeze was injured after he landed in an extremely awkward position few minutes into the second half when he collided in the air with Maritzburg’s Judas Moseamedi.

He was was taken off the pitch on a stretcher with a neck guard and an oxygen mask.

The injury might not be as bad as initially thought after his team said “For now it looks more like a neck muscle sprain.There will be X-Rays done after the match as a precaution to exclude Cervical spine injuries”