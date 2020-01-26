The Econet owned mobile money company, EcoCash has introduced a new feature which will allow users to reverse transactions that they may have made in error.

How Do I Reverse An EcoCash Transaction..Follow These Three Simple Steps

1. On your mobile phone Dial *150#

2. Select Option 3 – Self Help/Transaction Reversal

3. Select Option 1 – Reverse Transition

You will then be asked to enter the Money Reference Transaction

Fraudsters will not win

For a transaction to be reversed, both parties must agree to the reversal. This means that scammers will need your permission to get any money from you.