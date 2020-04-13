In the wake of the mandatory 21-day national lockdown currently underway, the number of Covid-19 (coronavirus) positive cases in Zimbabwe has shot up to 17 from the initial 14, the Ministry of Health and Child Care announced Monday evening.

The number of mortalities recorded still stands at only three.

The latest three Covid-19 positive cases are from Bulawayo and the other victim was a direct contact of Ian Hyslop, the 79-year old Bulawayo man who became the second person to succumb to the catastrophic Covid-19 after late journalist Zororo Makamba.

Read the Update from the Ministry of Health and Child Care below:

Zwnews