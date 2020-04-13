Soldiers from the Zimbabwe National Army have appeared in a video beating up civilians with the help of ZRP police officers.

The video which is circulating on social media is undated and in the video, a group of soldiers and police officers appear to be whipping at least 5 civilians who are being forced to lie on the ground.

Unconfirmed reports say that the people being beaten up in the video had gone out to look for food. Ever since the lockdown was implemented by President Emmerson Mnangagwa to curb the spread of the coronavirus, it’s efficacy has been severely curtailed by people spending long hours as shopping centres trying to buy the subsidized maize mealie meal.